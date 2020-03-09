Dallas man found guilty of supplying meth in Shreveport

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Dallas man has been convicted of supplying methamphetamine in the Shreveport area.

U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown in the Eastern District of Texas announced Monday that 28-year-old Collin Garrett Hayden, 28, was found guilty by a jury of obstruction of justice on Friday following a five-day trial before U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III.

Hayden also pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon in jail before the trial began.

According to information presented in court, in 2016, law enforcement began working a drug trafficking investigation into meth trafficking from Dallas into East Texas.

During the investigation, Hayden and his roommate were heard on an undercover recording offering to sell drugs to another individual.

Further investigation revealed Hayden had been personally selling cocaine in the Dallas strip clubs in which he performed and had been supplying methamphetamine to a Shreveport buyer who was traveling through East Texas to purchase from Hayden.

When Hayden became aware of his pending federal charges, he turned on his roommate and threatened to use his association with a white supremacist group to have the roommate killed.

While in custody at the Titus County jail, Hayden obtained a shank-type weapon and threatened to kill any guards who entered his cell in retaliation for a guard reporting Hayden had attempted to obtain a cell phone by bribe.

Hayden was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 19, 2017, and charged with federal violations.

Hayden faces up to life in federal prison.

A sentencing hearing will be set after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

