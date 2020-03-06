Daniel Craig returns to ‘SNL’

(NBC NEWS) — It’s been more than seven years since the first time Daniel Craig hosted “Saturday Night Live.” This weekend, he’s back.

The rapid-fire comedy is a major change from his most famous role as James Bond.

“Very nerve-wracking. Incredibly exciting. You put a gun against my head, I don’t think I can remember anything I did that night,” he says.

Craig says the show is much much more of a team enterprise than his notoriously solo alter-ego.

“It’s nice to be able to trust in people as you have to do on SNL because there are a lot of people who know what they’re doing,” Craig says, “And you just follow them.”

