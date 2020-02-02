Deadline passes with no sign of missing children

(KHNL) – The deadline for an Idaho mother who’s been living in Hawaii to prove her missing children are alive passed Thursday without any evidence on their welfare.

Lori Vallow had until 5 p.m. to physically bring 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan to authorities in Idaho.

Neither she nor the kids showed up.

In a news conference, the children’s grandmother said she believes Vallow may still be on Kauai.

In the meantime, the whereabouts of her children remain unknown. The last time anyone saw them was back in September.

“Lori is not going to make this easy. She’s got an endgame in her head,” said grandmother Kay Woodcock. “How do you not produce your child? The only word that’s coming to my mind right now is monster.”

The bizarre case has grabbed headlines nationally, not least of which because Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, are reportedly linked to a doomsday cult.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2RL3Dff