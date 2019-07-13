Deals offered on National French Fry Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today is National French Fry Day.

Some of your favorite fast food chains are offering free fries on additional orders.

Burger King: Get a large French fries order for $1 Saturday through Mobile Order & Pay on the BK app.

Carl’s Jr.: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any Western Bacon Cheeseburger for joining the chain’s email list at www.carlsjr.com/email_signup.

McDonald’s: For McDelivery with Uber Eats orders, get a free medium fry between 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.

Wendy’s: Through Monday, get a free small fry and drink with a premium sandwich or $1 off large fries.