Death of Bossier City woman found Monday ruled homicide

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The death of a woman found unresponsive in her apartment in Bossier City has been ruled a homicide, according to Bossier City Police.

Graciela Gonzalez Lozano, who lived in the Alexis Park Apartments in the 2200 block of Loreco Street was died Monday after being found found unresponsive in her apartment

She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where she was pronounced dead.

Just after 1 p.m. Monday, Bossier City firefighters were called to the location and found Lozano. Bossier City Police detectives say signs of trauma were evident, prompting an investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crime who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

