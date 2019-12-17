Deep south tornadoes turn deadly, severe damage

(CNN) – Multiple tornadoes tore through Mississippi and Louisiana Monday.

At least three deaths are confirmed.

A terrifying sight near Columbia, Mississippi as a tornado barrels through the community.

The national weather service confirms 18 twisters tore through the state Monday.

In Lee County, officials say about 60-homes and a church were left in tatters.

While most of the tornadoes were seen in Mississippi, some also struck Alabama and Louisiana.

Authorities in Vernon Parish, Louisiana confirm at least one storm-related fatality.

A 59-year-old woman was killed when her mobile home was destroyed by a tornado.

And the coroner’s office in Lawrence County, Alabama confirm a husband and wife also died from a weather-related incident.

These tornadoes are part of a major weather system that’s moving east right before the Christmas holiday.

A significant cold front is bringing chilly temperatures and snow to sections of the midwest–with some areas from Kansas to Indiana seeing more than half-a-foot of snow.

