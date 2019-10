CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Carthage High School will have a two hour delayed start time due to a power outage.

All campuses except High School will start at normal time.

If your child is at school at 8, the school will provide supervision. Transportation is running as normal.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.