Delta and American suspend flights to China due to coronavirus

(CNN) — Three major U.S. airlines are canceling or reducing their flights to China in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

American will cancel flights beginning Friday until at least March 27.

Delta cancellations won’t begin until Feb. 6.

The airline said it would “ensure customers looking to exit China have options to do so.”

The U.S. State Department elevated its China travel advisory on Thursday to a “level 4”, recommending that Americans do not travel there.

United Airlines says starting Feb. 9 it will cut daily departures to China and Hong Kong from twelve to four.

