SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Democratic commissioners are pushing for another early voting site.

The group held a news conference Monday morning to discuss the need for an additional location for early voting.

Right now early voting only takes place at the registrar of voters on Marshall street in downtown Shreveport.

Commissioner Ken Epperson believes the parish is too large geographically for there to only be one early voting site for parish residents.