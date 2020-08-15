Demonstrators stage protest outside Postmaster General’s D.C. home

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) Protesters took to the street Saturday – the street in front of U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy’s home in the nation’s capital.

The postal service recently sent letters to states that it can’t guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted.

And protesters blame Dejoy. He has instituted procedural changes that could slow – or even prevent – delivery of mail-in ballots.

Protesters say Dejoy’s leadership at the U.S.Postal Service has been destructive ahead of the November presidential election… When mail-in-voting could play a major role.

The group called “Shut Down D.C.” organized the protest… Claiming Dejoy is dismantling the postal service and contributing to voter suppression.

The postal service recently sent letters to states telling them it can’t guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted.

Dejoy sent a letter to Democratic congressional leaders saying he’s asking elected officials and voters to realistically consider how the mail works, and be mindful of delivery standards, to provide voters ample time to cast ballots through the mail.