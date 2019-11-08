Denny’s offering complimentary breakfast on Veterans Day

An All-American Slam breakast with whole wheat toast and a side cup of decaffeinated coffee is served at a Denny’s restaurant, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cranberry, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – As an ongoing tradition and to thank America’s veterans for their endless service and dedication, Denny’s is inviting all active, inactive and military personnel into participating Denny’s locations nationwide, on Veteran’s Day, Monday, Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon to enjoy a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam.

One of Denny’s signature breakfast entrees, the Build Your Own Grand Slam includes a choice of four delicious items to truly make it your own. And with over 13 choices –such as fluffy buttermilk pancakes, eggs cooked to order, bacon strips, buttermilk biscuits, hash browns and oatmeal – there is something for everyone. The offer is valid for dine-in only from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

“At Denny’s, we look forward to thanking our country’s heroes each year and welcoming them into our restaurants nationwide for a hearty breakfast,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s. “Every gesture to thank our veterans is meaningful and we’re proud to serve those who have served our country every day, with a special acknowledgment on Veteran’s Day.”

