Dental Health: Realistic Oral Goals for 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Learn the latest in dental news with our monthly Dental Health segment. This week, owner of Norton Family Dentistry, Dr. Jariel Norton, joins us in studio to discuss oral health goals for 2020.

Norton says the best goal to set is to make sure you are brushing your teeth at least twice a day. He says if you need a reminder, simply set an alarm on your phone. For more dental tips from Dr. Norton, watch the videos above.

If you have any dental questions, check out Dr. Norton’s website: https://www.nortonfamilydentistryllc.com/

