Deputies investigating shooting death in DeSoto

by: John Walton

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jay Richardson says a deadly shooting Wednesday morning might be the result of self-defense. 

Sheriff Richardson said they responded to a shooting call Wednesday morning at a home off Highway 171 in Mansfield, LA. Deputies found Kody Kent Gage, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. 

Sheriff Richardson says the initial investigation revealed that the shooting was believed to be self-defense, but the investigation is still ongoing. 
 

