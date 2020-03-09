One injured after major crash involving Caddo Parish Public Works truck

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One person was airlifted to an area hospital after a pickup truck collided with a Caddo Parish Public Works vehicle Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hwy 169 North.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a person driving a GMC Sierra pickup pulled out of their driveway in front of the Caddo Parish Public Works dump truck. After the pickup was struck, it spun out of control, flipped on its side and hit a tree.

The pickup driver was trapped and Fire District No. 1 had to extract them from the vehicle. They were airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health but there is no word on their condition.

No one was injured in the Caddo Parish Public Works vehicle.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.