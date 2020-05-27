DOJ’s 3rd highest-ranking member appointed East Texas District U.S. Attorney

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Attorney General William P. Barr announced today the appointment of Stephen J. Cox as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, effective June 1, 2020.

Cox will replace U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown, who abruptly resigned without explanation on Tuesday. Brown’s resignation becomes effective May 31.

Before being appointed as U.S. Attorney, Cox served as Deputy Associate Attorney General and Chief of Staff within the Department’s Office of the Associate Attorney General.

In that role, Cox spearheaded numerous policy reforms relating to corporate enforcement and regulatory reform, as well as overseeing several Department of Justice matters relating to financial fraud and healthcare fraud.

He also served as vice chair of the Deputy Attorney General’s working group on corporate enforcement and accountability, and as executive director of the Department’s regulatory reform task force.



As U.S. Attorney, Cox will serve as the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Eastern District of Texas. He will be in charge of overseeing 55 Assistant U.S. Attorneys and 65 support staff, across six offices. Cox will be responsible for the prosecution of federal criminal offenses in the district and will represent the United States in all civil litigation in the district.



Cox holds a B.S. degree from the Texas A&M University and J.D. degree from the University of Houston Law Center. He is a member of the Texas and District of Columbia bars.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.