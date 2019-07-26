DeSoto Parish business owner arrested for fraud

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A DeSoto Parish business owner accused of fraud now sits behind bars in Caddo Parish.

According to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator 48-year-old Matthew Roberts, of Stonewall, was arrested Tuesday for home improvement fraud.

Roberts, the owner of One Planet Solar, allegedly accepted over $14,000 from a client to install solar panels but did little work and failed to complete the project by the agreed-upon deadline.

Roberts also presented a fraudulent certificate of insurance when he entered into the contract with the victim.

Following an investigation Caddo Sheriff’s Detectives obtained a warrant for Roberts’ arrest and the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office picked up Roberts on the warrant.

Roberts was transferred to Caddo Parish and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. He was also charged with forgery of a certificate of insurance.

