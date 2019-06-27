DeSoto Parish crash claims life of East Texas man

LOGANSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish.

The accident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy 84 just east of the Texas line in Logansport.

According to Louisiana State Police 70-year-old Dan Husband, of Joaquin, was traveling west when his 2019 Ford Ranger left the road, traveled into a wooded area, and struck an embankment.

Husband died at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

Troop G is investigating the crash.

