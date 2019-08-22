DeSoto Parish men arrested following meth lab bust

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A standard probation check at a DeSoto Parish home lands two men in jail on drug charges.

On Thursday Louisiana State Probation and Parole officers made contact with a parolee at a home in Gloster when they noticed a smell and haze of suspected methamphetamine coming from inside the home.

At that time the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division was notified and responded to the home.

Steven Ray Cloud, 33, and Tyler Michael Dushane, 24, were both taken into custody while a search was conducted at the home.

Agents discovered a fully functional methamphetamine laboratory containing 124 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and various types of drug paraphernalia.

Cloud and Dushane were arrested and booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

Steven Ray Cloud:

Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule I

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Creation or Operation of a Clandestine Laboratory

Probation Violation

Tyler Michael Dushane:

Creation or Operation of a Clandestine Laboratory

