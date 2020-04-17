DeSoto Parish Schools plan to celebrate Class of 2020

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — DeSoto Parish Schools are planning to celebrate the Class of 2020 with a traditional graduation ceremony.

School officials announced Friday that the dates for commencement exercises have shifted in hopes of honoring high school seniors the week of July 20-24.

Graduation ceremonies will be held on the following dates:

Logansport High School – July 20

Stanley High School – July 21

North DeSoto High School – July 23

Mansfield High School – July 24

Class of 2020…we WILL celebrate your graduation despite the chaos that swirls around us. We are shifting the dates for your commencement exercises in hopes of honoring you at a traditional ceremony the week of July 20-24. Please stay safe and healthy and #DeSotoStrong!!! pic.twitter.com/YGYo1xzNgP — DeSoto Parish Schools (@DesotoParish) April 17, 2020

