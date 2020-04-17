DeSoto Parish Schools plan to celebrate Class of 2020

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — DeSoto Parish Schools are planning to celebrate the Class of 2020 with a traditional graduation ceremony.
School officials announced Friday that the dates for commencement exercises have shifted in hopes of honoring high school seniors the week of July 20-24.
Graduation ceremonies will be held on the following dates:
- Logansport High School – July 20
- Stanley High School – July 21
- North DeSoto High School – July 23
- Mansfield High School – July 24
