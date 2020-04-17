Live Now
Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 17, 2020
DeSoto Parish Schools plan to celebrate Class of 2020

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — DeSoto Parish Schools are planning to celebrate the Class of 2020 with a traditional graduation ceremony.

School officials announced Friday that the dates for commencement exercises have shifted in hopes of honoring high school seniors the week of July 20-24.

Graduation ceremonies will be held on the following dates:

  • Logansport High School – July 20
  • Stanley High School – July 21
  • North DeSoto High School – July 23
  • Mansfield High School – July 24

