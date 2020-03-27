DeSoto Parish Schools take extra precautions at meal distribution sites

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The DeSoto Parish School System is continuing its efforts to provide safe and healthy meals to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Superintendent Clay Corley DeSoto Parish Schools will begin taking extra proactive and voluntary steps at each of its distribution sites to help reduce contact with and/or spread of the coronavirus.

Superintendent Corley said the safety of our staff, students, volunteers, partners and visitors is top priority.

Here is a list of the extra precautions being taken by DeSoto Parish Schools:

Providing gloves to all volunteers handling food at our warehouse and at distribution sites

Increasing the visibility and importance of hand washing in the restrooms and throughout the facility

Advising volunteers, staff and visitors to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Advising volunteers, staff and visitors to avoid close contact with people who are sick

Advising volunteers, staff and visitors to stay home if they display signs of illness, especially fever or cough, or come into contact with affected individuals

Reducing the possibility of exposure to our clients by providing all food pre-bagged

Encouraging social distancing of at least six feet between people at distribution sites

Corley said everyone should do their part by practicing social distancing, washing hands often, cleaning frequently touched objects and surfaces, and staying home when you are sick.

Corley added together we will get through these difficult times. We will continue to be #DeSotoStrong!

