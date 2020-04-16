DeSoto Parish Schools will continue to provide online learning, meals to students

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — DeSoto Parish Schools will continue to offer students online learning and meals for the remainder of the school year.

Superintendent Clay Corley said that despite Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order to close schools for the remainder of the academic year students will still be able to participate in web-based school activities. Students will also continue to receive grab and go breakfasts and lunches.

Supertintendent Corley released the following statement on Wednesday:

Dear DeSoto Schools Families,

As you know by now, Governor Edwards has ordered that all public schools across Louisiana remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. Although our buildings will remain closed to students, we will continue to provide online learning resources as well as grab & go breakfast and lunch opportunities through May 22nd. https://dps-la.schoolloop.com/faqclosures

We will also begin reaching out to parents very soon with information regarding the end of year grading processes. Please be on the lookout for correspondence from your child’s principal with detailed information.

We understand these are challenging times, and we remain committed to serving our students and you, their families, to the greatest extent possible. We look forward to the day where all of this is behind us, and wish you well throughout the summer months. Together, we will get through these difficult times because we are #DeSotoStrong!

For Students’ Sake,

Clay J. Corley

Superintendent

