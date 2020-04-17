DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of COVID-19 scam

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities want to warn residents about a coronavirus scam circulating in the DeSoto Parish area.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, scammers are trying to use the COVID-19 pandemic to steal your personal and financial information.

There are many phone, email, and text scams going out into the public in an attempt to take advantage of concerned and vulnerable residents.

One text message that states “Someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19 and recommends you self-isolate and get tested. Click this link for more information.”

DPSO is asking residents not to fall victim to these scammers. You will not be contacted by text or email if such information were to be true.

Here are some tips if you receive a phone call with such a claim:

Verify who you are talking to before you share any personal information. You can do this by asking what agency they are with, tell them you are going to hang up and call back.

Do not ask for their phone number to call back and do not call any number they provide.

Look up the agency yourself and call to verify if the caller is legitimate.

If you receive a call, text, or email in attempt to stoke fear with shocking or unbelievable information, it is most likely false.

Please do not click any links in text messages or emails, or respond on phone calls by pressing any buttons.

Delete the message or hang up and block the phone number immediately.

