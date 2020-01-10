Did Iran shoot down commercial airliner killing 176?

(CNN) – The 176 people killed in a Ukrainian passenger plane crash in Iran may be victims caught in a lethal plot to retaliate against the US by Iran.

Several world leaders now say the plane may have been shot down by an Iranian missile.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, speaking in-line with multiple American officials who believe the Ukrainian commercial airliner that crashed in Iran on Wednesday may have been shot down.

New video shows what appears to be a missile fired into the Iranian sky–striking an object–Another showing a massive explosion as something hits the ground.

Neither of these videos have been authenticated — but were taken around the same time the plane crashed.

Iran claims the black boxes are damaged and may need help reading their data.

They’re also refusing to hand them over, but say they’ve invited the United States “As the manufacturer of Boeing to be present” during the investigation.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.