DigiFest South is back for the 9th year and is looking for volunteers

A festival in Bossier celebrates how digital technology combined with artistic creativity shapes modern society. It’s DigiFest South.

DigiFest South demonstrates how art combined with technology leads to the innovations that shape our modern way of life. Each targeted component of the festival displays art’s direct contribution to strong economic development and its ability to prompt cultural transformations.

The Bossier Arts Council has 3 main goals for DigiFest South:

Inspire students to seek advanced education in digital arts

Demonstrate the economic significance of digital skills

Emphasize the importance of S.T.E.A.M. Education models

Art is more than a school elective. Art is a powerful vocational tool. It is vital to a well-rounded education that translates to lucrative career opportunities. By reaching students, educators, the public, and local officials.

DigiFest South begins September 13-20 at the Bossier Civic Center.

