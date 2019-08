SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two women who were caught on camera taking items from Dillard’s last month are now in police custody.

The theft happened back on July 2 Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport.

On Friday Shreveport Police along Crime Stoppers announced that the women have been identified and arrested.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.