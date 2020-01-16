Dina reunites with long-lost father tonight on ‘Superstore’

(NBC NEWS) — It’s a family reunion tonight on NBC’s “Superstore.”

The character of Dina reconnects with a long-lost family member – her dad, played by “Breaking Bad” alum Dean Norris.

“We see a different side of Dina we haven’t seen before and we get to find out more about why she is the way she is,” said Lauren Ash, who plays Dina.

“Superstore” airs tonight at 8:00 EST.

