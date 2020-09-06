Disaster Relief: Clean-up items to be distributed at noon Sunday in Cloutierville

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Red Cross Disaster Relief Team assisted by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies will distribute clean-up materials at noon Sunday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on La. Hwy 495 in Cloutierville.

Only one clean-up kit will be issued per vehicle.

People issued a clean-kit earlier in the week are not eligible to receive another, as the kits are only being issued to individuals that have not yet received one.

