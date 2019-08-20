Discussions continue on Caddo Commission’s NGO program

An agenda item which lead to a walk out at a Caddo Parish Commission meeting is up for discussion again.

Earlier this month the Democrats on commission left the work session, when a resolution authored by Commissioner Mike Middleton came up.

It would have suspended the parish’s Non Governmental Organization and Economic Development Grant program for 2020.

Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson says this program funds up to 70 non-profit organizations.

Other commissioners say the resolution was proposed by Middleton after an auditor reviewed the NGO program.

John Atkins says, “We are working with legal and finance to address the issues raised by the external auditor. Once we get those processes worked out we will work with the economic development committee and the NGO committee.”

During the meeting Johnson addressed why he believes there were discrepancies surrounding the program in the audit.

“That’s why that audit finding was there. It’s because it was coming from commissioners input that they feel like this was something that needed to be done. That needed to be done. Needed to be done and therefore it found its way on the audit form.”

At Monday’s work session it was recommended to table the resolution indefinitely. A vote is expected on Wednesday.