Disney bedtime hotline lets kids hear messages from favorite characters

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, Mickey Mouse celebrates the Super Bowl winning team, the New England Patriots, during the Super Bowl victory parade in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Months after workers who play Mickey Mouse and Goofy at Walt Disney World threatened to leave the Teamsters union because of what they called “horrible misrepresentation,” General President James Hoffa has appointed two associates to take over the local union in Orlando, Fla., according to a letter from Hoffa posted Monday, June 24, to the doors of the Local 385 union hall. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you’re tired of sounding like a broken record and having some trouble getting the little ones off to bed, Disney’s got your back!

For the second year in a row, fans and families can call the toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY, to hear six special goodnight messages from Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda and Spider-Man.

Punch in the appropriate number to hear a bedtime message from your favorite Disney character:

1 = Mickey

2 = Woody

3 = Princess Jasmine

4 = Princess Anna and Queen Elsa

5 = Yoda

6 = Spider-Man

The phone number will run through Sept. 30.

Additionally, Disney Sleep Shop is offering a subscription box to assist in your child’s nighttime routine. It costs $27.99 per box.

Disney’s Sleep Shop also offers items such as plush bedtime buddies, fleece sleep throws, slippers and pajama sets.

Sweet dreams!