DIY home security that is affordable

The warmer weather we’re all looking forward to in a few weeks also marks the time we need to start worrying about one of America’s most common crimes: home break-ins.

Fortunately, protecting yourself and your property has become more affordable and much easier.

There are now gadgets galore designed to keep watch on your home when you’re not there.

“Fortunately we are adding the ability to monitor things, live, very easily from wherever you are and that’s a big game changer,” says CNET’s Dan Ackerman.

That’s changing the home security industry with more affordable security systems you can create yourself.

Daniel Wroclawski of Consumers Reports says the mere presence of doorbell and security cameras is enough to keep the bad guys at bay.

“These products make it really easy to keep an eye on your home from inside and out, wherever you are,” he says.

They can also connect with remote locks, and devices like Alexa and Echo to monitor whatever’s happening in your home.

“You can have two way voice conversations…for example on a doorbell you can talk to someone at your front door even when you are not there,” notes Ackerman.

