Dog injured in fire helps other burn victims

(WAGT/NBC NEWS) — A dog that was injured in a house fire is now training to be a support animal at a burn center in Georgia.

Taka survived the fire back in October, but was badly burned.

Now that he’s recovered from his injuries, Taka’s owner and trainer hope to have him certified this Friday as a canine good citizen.

Then he’ll start his training for therapy dog status, which they have no doubt he’ll fly through.

