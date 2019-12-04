Dole recalls colorful coleslaw due to salmonella concerns

MONTEREY, Ca. (AP) — Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling cases of its colorful coleslaw due to salmonella concerns.

The recall was issued Tuesday after a sample of President’s Choice Colorful Coleslaw tested positive for Salmonella in a random sample test conducted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The products being recalled are:

14 oz President’s Choice Colorful Coleslaw, Lot codes B318005 and B318006 (UPC code 0-6038322267-3), with Use-by date of 2019 DE 04

16 oz Marketside Tri-Color Coleslaw, Lot codes B318005 and B318006 (UPC code 6-81131-38748-4), with Best if Used by date DEC 04 2019

Eating foods contaminated with salmonella may cause a variety of symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses have been reported at this time.

The lot code and Use-by date are located on the upper right corner of the bag; the UPC code is located on the bottom left corner of the back of the bag.

The impacted products were distributed in select stores in three Canadian provinces (AB, BC, and SK) and in seven states in the U.S. (AK, CA, ID, MT, NV, OR and WA).

If you have a product matching these lot and UPC codes and Use-by dates you should throw it away.

No other Dole products are included in the recall.

For more information call the Dole Consumer Center at (800) 356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.

