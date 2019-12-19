Donations down for Shreveport Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Donations are down for the Shreveport Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

The Red Kettle campaign ends on Christmas Eve and they’ve only reached 15 percent of their goal. This year Lt. Jamaal Ellis set an aggressive goal of more than $1 million.

The money funds the Salvation Army’s 103 bed shelter in Shreveport and the Boys and Girls Club.

Ellis says, “The Salvation Army has been serving Shreveport for 115 years. We want to continue to be able to provide strong services and programs to the people here, so lets not wait. The Salvation Army has been a pillar in this community for that long.”

They believe the late Thanksgiving holiday lead to a late start for the campaign and is contributing to the shortage of donations.

Red kettles can be found at area Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs and other retailers.