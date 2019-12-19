Donations down for Shreveport Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Donations are down for the Shreveport Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

The Red Kettle campaign ends on Christmas Eve and they’ve only reached 15 percent of their goal. This year Lt. Jamaal Ellis set an aggressive goal of more than $1 million.

The money funds the Salvation Army’s 103 bed shelter in Shreveport and the Boys and Girls Club.

Ellis says, “The Salvation Army has been serving Shreveport for 115 years. We want to continue to be able to provide strong services and programs to the people here, so lets not wait. The Salvation Army has been a pillar in this community for that long.”

They believe the late Thanksgiving holiday lead to a late start for the campaign and is contributing to the shortage of donations.

Red kettles can be found at area Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs and other retailers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories