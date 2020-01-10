Donations made for Deputy Dickerson’s family in time of tragedy

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Panola County deputy was killed on the last day of 2019. Deputy Chris Dickerson was killed during a traffic stop.

Now, to assist his wife and two daughters, a local nonprofit organization is stepping in.

It’s the 100 Club of East Texas. Their mission is to provide financial support to the dependents of law enforcement officers, firefighters, jailers, detention officers and prison guards who are killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty.

The organization assists in 20 East Texas counties.

It was the Dickerson family that was their first family to help as an organization. They have only been in East Texas for one year.

In the event of a death, we immediately write a check to that family. Bonnie Geddie, East Texas 100 Club executive director

It was at the Tyler Police Station where 25 law enforcement agencies gathered to support this organization, helping families of fallen officers.



These are funds that are available to them immediately so then they can focus on the more important things of the tragedy they’re dealing with. Jeff Price, Rusk County Sheriff

Now the organization is extending its service to cover all public safety members in moments of tragedy, where before it was limited to specific members of law enforcement.

“It’s gonna mean a whole lot to our organization to be included in this wonderful club,” Reggie Cooper, Marshall fire chief, said when finding out now firefighter families are included in receiving assistance.

“God forbid, but it’s good to know that if it were to happen, we have organizations like this,” Cooper said.

Because it’s in these moments when we lean on each other the most. The 100 Club of East Texas says they run solely on donations.

If you would like to donate to their cause, visit their website here. The money will help East Texas families after losing a family member in public service.

