Donations will support local domestic violence survivors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local domestic violence survivors receive support to help them transition out of abusive relationships.



October is domestic violence awareness month and and the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office launched the Purple Box Campaign.

Britney Green Chief of Domestic Violence for the DA’s office says they collected thousands of dollars in donated toiletires for Project Celebration that were given out Wednesday.

“All of those things are needed for survivors who have managed to escape their abusive relationship and they are trying to start a new chapter in their lives.”

Project Celebration covers a seven parish area and accepts donations year round for survivors.



