Don’t forget your free Taco Bell taco today

(CNN) – Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos locos tacos today (Wednesday).

The give-a-way goes with the fast-food restaurant’s “steal a base, steal a taco” world series promotion.

Washington Nationals Trea Turner stole second base during game one of the series… hence everyone getting a taco.

But the time you have to get a free taco is limited.

The deal only lasts four hours on Wednesday– from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

