Don’t forget your free Taco Bell taco today

(CNN) – Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos locos tacos today (Wednesday).
The give-a-way goes with the fast-food restaurant’s “steal a base, steal a taco” world series promotion.
Washington Nationals Trea Turner stole second base during game one of the series… hence everyone getting a taco.
But the time you have to get a free taco is limited.
The deal only lasts four hours on Wednesday– from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
