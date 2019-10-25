Don’t miss Harlem Globetrotters at CenturyLink Center!

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harlem Globetrotters will be at the CenturyLink Center Friday, March 6, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com and the B1 Bank Box Office located at CenturyLink Center beginning November 6, 2019 at 10AM.

Ticketmaster Venue Only Presale: October 30th at 10 a.m. – Nov. 6th at 10 p.m. Use Code – AMAZING

