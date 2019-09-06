Dorian delivers driving rains, dangerous winds to Carolina coast

(NBC News) A weakened Hurricane Dorian continued to batter the North Carolina coast Friday morning, delivering fierce winds and a dangerous storm surge.

Residents who didn’t evacuate ahead of the storm are being urged to shelter in place.

“Get to safety and stay there,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned. “This won’t be a brush-by. Whether it comes ashore or not, the eye of the storm will be close enough to cause extensive damage in North Carolina.”

The eye of Dorian is expected to continue a slow push over the North Carolina Outer Banks and portions of southeast Virginia on Friday.

