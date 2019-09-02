Dorian lashes the Bahamas

(NBC News) Hurricane Dorian has battered The Bahamas with violent winds, 185 miles an hour sustained gusting to over 200.

The hurricane also brought a storm surge in some areas two stories high.

The Category 5 storm is tossing or tearing apart most everything in its path.

Dorian is now the second most powerful Atlantic storm ever. The forecast track keeps it just off the Florida coast, where evacuations have started.

Florida’s governor has warned Dorian doesn’t have to make landfall to cause major problems.

“This storm and this magnitude could really cause massive destruction,” Governor Ron DeSantis says.

States-of-emergency stretch from Florida through the Carolinas, where millions are in the potential path of what has been a very unpredictable system.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2kpGz7X

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.