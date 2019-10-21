DOTD advises of change in lane closures on Texas St. Bridge

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can expect to see some changes this week if you travel on the Texas St. Bridge.

DOTD officials said the inside eastbound and westbound lanes on the bridge will be closed between 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 and 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

The eastbound and westbound outside lanes will remain open, with one lane of traffic maintained in each direction.

This shift is necessary to allow the contractor to reset the concrete barriers.

Meanwhile, starting Thursday, Oct. 24, Phase 2 of the Texas St. Rehabilitation Project will begin with two-way traffic shifted to the eastbound lanes of the bridge.

The westbound lanes of the bridge will be closed, but one lane of travel will be maintained in both directions, similar to current conditions.

This shift is necessary to allow the contractor to continue rehabilitation work on the bridge.

The entire project is expected to be completed by Summer 2020.

For additional information call 511, visit www.511la.org or www.dotd.la.gov.