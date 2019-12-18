DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects including Caddo Parish bike signs

BATON ROUGE, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Wednesday that 18 projects around the state including one in Caddo Parish were let on Dec. 11.

Fourteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $30 million.

DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. said, “Despite continuing funding challenges, 2019 was a productive year with the investments we made in our state’s infrastructure. We still have a long way to go, though. We’re going to make 2020 even better for our citizens and visitors by continuing to use innovative funding methods to improve our state.”

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Bicycle awareness signage on various routes in Caddo Parish: $72,497.19

Bridge Replacement and Repair: