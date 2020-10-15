DOTD announces project to improve LA 529 in north Bossier Parish

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road work generic_1508636244844.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana DOTD will soon begin a project to improve nearly seven miles of LA 529 in northeast Bossier Parish.

The $2.8 million asphalt overlay project stretches on LA 529 from its intersection with LA 2 south to LA 160, and also includes pavement patching, grading, drainage structures, roadway striping, and related work. It’s located just west of the Webster Parish line.

The work is anticipated to begin in mid-October 2020.

The entire project is expected to be complete in Spring 2021.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss