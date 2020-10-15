DOTD announces project to improve LA 529 in north Bossier Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana DOTD will soon begin a project to improve nearly seven miles of LA 529 in northeast Bossier Parish.

.@La_DOTD announces a $2.8 million project to improve nearly 7 miles of LA 529 in northeast Bossier Parish. Work is expected to begin soon. Click here for more info about the project ➡️ https://t.co/GJwxg6yGLA pic.twitter.com/0LKGomHFU6 — Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) October 15, 2020

The $2.8 million asphalt overlay project stretches on LA 529 from its intersection with LA 2 south to LA 160, and also includes pavement patching, grading, drainage structures, roadway striping, and related work. It’s located just west of the Webster Parish line.

The work is anticipated to begin in mid-October 2020.

The entire project is expected to be complete in Spring 2021.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.