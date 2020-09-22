DOTD: Replacement bridges’ construction on US 80 in Haughton on schedule

SHREVEPORT – Haughton residents will be happy to learn that the replacements of the eastbound and westbound bridges on U.S. Highway 80 over Fifi Bayou are coming along.

These bridges, located just west of the Tall Timbers subdivision in the Town of Haughton, have been under construction since late fall 2019.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, advises motorists that the project to replace two bridges is on schedule and continues to move forward.



Currently, the contractor is working on wrapping up the replacement of the eastbound bridge, before building the diversion road in order to swap traffic to begin the removal of the westbound bridge. This is anticipated to occur in the next few weeks.



The $4.2 million project began in November 2019, with the removal of the eastbound bridge and construction of the crossover road and is expected to be complete by Spring 2021 if the weather holds up.

Lane closures are in place on both eastbound and westbound US 80 at the project site to protect workers from harm. Speed limits are posted and drivers are asked to pay special attention to their surroundings and be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.



