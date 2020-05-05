DOTD: Texas Street Bridge project nearing its end

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana DOTD says the Texas Street Bridge rehabilitation project is nearing its end.

The project has been underway since spring 2019 and is expected to be completed this summer.

The $15.5 million project provided a number of structural repairs, including the bridge deck and joints, pedestrian crosswalk repairs, and repairs to other steel components.

Meanwhile, LA DOTD is alerting drivers to some upcoming lane closures:

Monday, May 11th – Thursday, May 14th: westbound outside lane from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, May 15th – Monday, May 18th: eastbound outside lane from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19th & Wednesday, May 20th: eastbound & westbound inside lanes from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

