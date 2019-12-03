DOTD to hold public meeting for Cane River Bridge replacement project

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department and Transportation and Development will be conducting a public hearing next week for the proposed replacement of the Cane River Bridge in Natchitoches.

DOTD in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration will hold the meeting between 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 inside McCullen Hall B at the Natchitoches Events Center on 750 2nd St.

The purpose of the open-house style public hearing is to present an overview of the Cane River Bridge Church St. Route LA 1-X project, alternatives studied, the preferred alternative, and impacts from the project.

A continuous multi-media presentation will be shown, and informational handouts, maps, and graphic displays will be available at the public hearing.

Representatives from LA DOTD and its consultants will be at the open house to answer questions and discuss issues related to the project.

Verbal comments can be recorded, and written statements can be submitted at the meeting. Written statements can also be mailed to the address shown below, postmarked no later than Dec. 20, 2019, to be included in the public hearing transcript.

Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development

Environmental Engineer Administrator, Section 28

P.O. Box 94245

Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9245

Detailed information about the project is also available in the Environmental Assessment. Copies are available for public review at the following locations:

Natchitoches Parish Library, 450 2nd Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Natchitoches Parish Library – Northeast Branch, 3204 US 71, Campti, LA 71411

Northwestern State University Library – Eugene P. Watson Memorial Library, 913 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71497

Louisiana State Library, 701 North 4th Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

LADOTD Headquarters, 1201 Capitol Access Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

The EA can be reviewed and/or purchased at the LADOTD District 08 Office, 3300 S. MacArthur Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301. The EA will also be available for review in the project folder titled H.001271 Cane River Bridge Church Street Route LA 1-X, on the LADOTD website at: http://wwwsp.dotd.la.gov/Inside_LaDOTD/Divisions/Engineering/Environmental/Pages/default.aspx

Should you require special assistance due to a disability in order to participate in this public meeting, please contact LADOTD Environmental Section by telephone at (225) 242-4508, or at the address below, at least five working days prior to the public meeting date.

