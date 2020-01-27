DOTD to improve congestion, safety with LA 3132 on-ramp extension project in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced a project to alleviate rush-hour congestion and improve motorists’ safety by extending an on-ramp on LA 3132 in Shreveport.



The $796,000 project consists of extending the US 171 (Mansfield Road) on-ramp to LA 3132 eastbound approximately 1,000 feet to allow drivers more length to accelerate and safely merge onto the highway.



The project also includes repairs to the shoulder of the roadway along the ramp, as well as some patching repairs to the adjacent travel lanes.



In order to safely conduct construction activities, the eastbound on-ramp will need to be closed for the duration of the project. Drivers will be able to access LA 3132 eastbound from Jewella Avenue.



DOTD will issue a notification when the ramp closure occurs, as well as any necessary lane closures.



Work on the project is expected to begin in mid-February 2020, and wrap up Spring 2020 with progress dependent on weather conditions.



LA 3132 in the vicinity of the Mansfield Road interchange services approximately 45,000 vehicles per day.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.