DOTD to lower US 80 under I-20 near Minden; work to benefit Fibrebond

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Louisiana DOTD is set to begin a project to lower US 80 at the I-20 overpass west of Minden in Webster Parish.

The $2.5 million project will lower the height of the roadway 3.5 feet in the westbound direction and four feet in the eastbound direction as it runs under the interstate.

The underpass is a haul route frequently used by Minden-based Fibrebond Corporation.

Previously, the underpass was too low to accommodate Fibrebond’s specially manufactured loads.

“My administration worked diligently alongside DOTD, Louisiana Economic Development, and other partners to develop solutions to help keep Fibrebond Corp. in Minden, providing vital jobs for the northwest Louisiana area,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I’m pleased that work is getting underway so quickly and that we’ll be seeing progress soon on the project.”

Beginning next Tuesday, the contractor plans to begin lowering the eastbound direction first, which includes the majority of the drainage work. That will require a complete closure of US 80 in the eastbound direction while the work is underway.

A similar closure will be necessary during the lowering of the westbound direction. The alternate route will be I-20.

The entire project is anticipated to be complete in Fall 2020.

