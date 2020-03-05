DOTD to replace 60-year-old bridge over I-20 in Webster Parish

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana DOTD has announced a plan to remove and replace the LA 532 overpass over I-20 just east of Minden in Webster Parish.

DOTD says the new overpass will be constructed adjacent to the existing 60-year-old bridge so traffic can continue.

“The LA 532 overpass replacement was funded through DOTD’s ability to remain a recipient of millions in redistribution dollars by the Federal Highway Administration,” said DOTD Sec. Dr. Shawn D. Wilson. “While not a sustainable funding stream, Louisiana has received the additional funding for 19 consecutive years, a testament to effectively managing its construction projects each fiscal year. We are excited to replace a structure that serves as a rural connector for this region.”

During various points of the project, ramp closures will be necessary to allow the contractor to perform certain work. When that occurs, traffic will be detoured via LA 532 and US 80.

The project is expected to cost $8 million.

