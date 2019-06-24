Dozens arrested for sex crimes against children in ‘Operation Broken Heart’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 40 people are behind bars for sexually exploiting children across Louisiana.
Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday that there 63 arrests for internet crimes against children during “Operation Broken Heart.”
The two-month initiative was designed to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those who produce, distribute, receive and possess child pornography; engage in online enticement of children for sexual purposes; engage in the sex trafficking of children; and travel across state lines or to foreign countries and sexually abuse children.
General Landry said, “Sexual exploitation of kids is gut-wrenching and involves unspeakable things that would shock the conscience of every one. Operation Broken Heart sends a powerful message to predators across the country – law enforcement will find you and we will protect Louisiana’s children.”
Alongside the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force taskforce, Landry’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation made the arrests between April 1 and May 31.
The 45 suspects were charged for crimes associated with sexual abuse images and videos of children under the age of 13.
FBI Special Agent in Charge of New Orleans Eric Rommal said, “The efforts and results of this operation are real and long-lasting, Whether it is the FBI, the Attorney General’s Office, or many of our partners – we will continue to help those who cannot protect themselves.”
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said, “Our children are our most valuable assets. We must work together to protect them. This Operation is a great example of the collaborative effort in place to help protect the innocent.”
Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said, “Our dangers are as close as a thumbstoke to our children. The more we can prevent and educate the public, the better we will be as a society.”
Landry added, “Operation Broken Heart is also a reminder of how dangerous the Internet can be and how important it is for parents and guardians to be aware of what your children are doing and with whom they are communicating. I encourage all to check out our office’s Be Smart With Your Smartphone brochure.”
Those arrested and their charges are as follows:
Jeremy Clinton Richard (W/M, DOB 03/16/1979) – 1 count distribution, 65 counts possession
Chandler Johnson (W/M, DOB 09/14/2000) – 40 counts possession
Nery Wilfredo Lopez Alvarado (H/M, DOB 03/03/1985) – 1 count distribution
James Cody Naquin (W/M, DOB 01/19/1998) – 4 counts possession
Zachary J. Dusang (W/M, DOB 04/28/1991) – 3 counts possession
Josiah Z. Chambers (B/M, DOB 08/05/1999) – 500 counts possession
Scott Charles Gaskill (W/M, DOB 11/24/1970) – 6 counts possession
Joseph Powell Boatman (W/M, DOB 06/03/1993) – fugitive from State of Texas for online solicitation of a minor
Daniel Joseph Looper (W/M, DOB 07/15/1951) – 100 counts possession
Adrian Danos (W/M, DOB 11/30/1999) – 53 counts possession
Miguel Angel Fiallos Martinez (H/M, DOB 01/05/1975) – 300 counts possession
Brian Pool (W/M, DOB 10/23/1977) – 96 counts possession, 2 counts obstruction of justice
Mark Williamson (W/M, DOB 12/04/1952) – 8 counts possession
Jonathan Arthur Moyer (W/M, DOB 07/06/1977) – 10 counts distribution
Ezra Paul West (W/M, DOB 05/10/1997) – 220 counts possession
Daniel F. Hardy II (W/M, DOB 04/22/1985) – 500 counts possession
Isiah Blanchard (B/M, DOB 10/10/1997) – indecent behavior with juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor
Byron Curtis Smith (W/M, DOB 01/21/1984) – 100 counts possession
Christopher Chambers (W/M, DOB 07/14/1978) – 9 counts possession
Brian David Lbemoine (W/M, DOB 04/14/1981) – 500 counts distribution
Paul Thompson (W/M, DOB 12/14/1971) – 10 counts possession
David Wayne Oneal (W/M, DOB 11/30/1988) – 19 counts possession
Derek Naquin (W/M, DOB 06/30/2000) – 47 counts possession
Duane David Reicks (W/M, DOB 11/28/1977) – 2 counts possession
Jennings “Jay” Bernard III (W/M, DOB 06/13/1978) – 5 counts possession
Michael Ryan Heape (W/M, DOB 09/15/1999) – 25 counts possession
Terry Scott Cepowski (W/M, DOB 09/02/1960) – 5 counts possession
Christopher Istre (W/M, DOB 03/20/1982) – 6 counts possession
Caleb Hickman (W/M, DOB 03/20/1995) – 50 counts possession
Jack Vincent Jameson (W/M, DOB 12/11/1988) – 170 counts possession
Travis Shane Ryan (W/M, DOB 08/08/1975) – 5 counts possession, indecent behavior with juveniles, computer aided solicitation of a minor
Jessie Comeaux (W/M, DOB 07/04/1982) – 5 counts possession
Jared Tyler Olivier (W/M, DOB 12/22/1995) – 25 counts possession
Kenny Ray Leday (B/M, DOB 12/29/1981) – 5 counts possession
Bonnie Magnon (W/F, DOB 12/15/1967) – 10 counts possession, 3 counts distribution
Roy Mouton (W/M, DOB 05/17/1977) – 3 counts distribution
Chad Edward Lassalle (W/M, 09/23/1974) – 3 counts possession
Mark Evans (W/M, 10/02/1960) – 3 counts possession
Jimmy Lee Jackson (W/M, 09/17/1978) – 6 counts possession
Roy Lee Mclean (W/M, DOB 10/24/1966) – 1 count possession
Patrick J. Manuel (W/M, DOB 05/23/1977) – 6 counts possession
Johnny Schalk (W/M, DOB 06/21/1966) – 50 counts possession, 2 counts sexual abuse of an animal
Jalen Anthony Walker (B/M, DOB 04/08/1992) – 2 counts felony carnal knowledge of juvenile, indecent behavior with juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor
Some of the law enforcement agencies who participated in the efforts included the Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
