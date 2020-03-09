Dozens of new faces as Louisiana opens legislative session

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Jonathan Goudeau, R-Lafayette, is sworn in with other members of the Louisiana House of Representatives at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are kicking off their three-month legislative session.

The chambers are filled with new members still learning the layout of the job and giving a more conservative bent to the House and Senate.

The House and Senate open the session at noon Monday.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to a joint gathering an hour later.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during his inauguration at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

The governor faces uncertainties about how his priorities will fare in a majority-Republican Legislature with new leaders who have pledged to work with him but whose early budget approach appears at odds with Edwards.

Dozens of new legislators were elected this fall after term limits kept many long-time lawmakers from reelection bids.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS BY COUNTY

Bowie County

Genoa County

Hempstead County

Howard County

Lafayette County

Little River

Marion County

Miller County

Panola County

Sevier County

Shelby County

Titus County

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss