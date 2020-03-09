Dozens of new faces as Louisiana opens legislative session

Jonathan Goudeau, R-Lafayette, is sworn in with other members of the Louisiana House of Representatives at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are kicking off their three-month legislative session.

The chambers are filled with new members still learning the layout of the job and giving a more conservative bent to the House and Senate.

The House and Senate open the session at noon Monday.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to a joint gathering an hour later.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during his inauguration at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

The governor faces uncertainties about how his priorities will fare in a majority-Republican Legislature with new leaders who have pledged to work with him but whose early budget approach appears at odds with Edwards.

Dozens of new legislators were elected this fall after term limits kept many long-time lawmakers from reelection bids.

